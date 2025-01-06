Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

