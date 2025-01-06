Financial Survey: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 3.71% 2.65% 0.54% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.14 billion 0.70 -$38.60 million $0.83 18.73 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.09 billion 1.71 $85.98 million $3.28 14.17

This table compares ProAssurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProAssurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 3 7 1 2.82

ProAssurance presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $46.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats ProAssurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds. The company also provides workers’ compensation insurance products, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Syndicate 1729 at Lloyd’s of London for underwriting. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

