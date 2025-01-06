Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Fiserv worth $331,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 277,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $208.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.95 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

