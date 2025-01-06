FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 171254761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.
In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,847.75. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
