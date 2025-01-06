FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 171254761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

FuboTV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,847.75. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FuboTV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FuboTV by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,707 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FuboTV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 425,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FuboTV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200,154 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

