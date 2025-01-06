GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 3,790 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 411.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,775,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SFBS opened at $84.32 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

