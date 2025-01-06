GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 4,668 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

