GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $188.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.