GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,553,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $130.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.