GAMMA Investing LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCS stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0783 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

