GAMMA Investing LLC Has $478,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

