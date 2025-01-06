GAMMA Investing LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.30.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $431.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

