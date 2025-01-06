GAMMA Investing LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $209,306.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,894.84. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.