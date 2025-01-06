GAMMA Investing LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 331.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $186,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.