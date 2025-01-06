GAMMA Investing LLC Has $552,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,047,957.24. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,003 shares of company stock worth $2,835,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $200.39 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.89 and its 200-day moving average is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

