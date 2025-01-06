GAMMA Investing LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $59.00 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

