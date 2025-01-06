GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 18,516 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,519 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 472,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 318,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 296,177 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.