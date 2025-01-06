GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $125,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

