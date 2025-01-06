GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $88.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

