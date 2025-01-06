GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $376.30 and last traded at $371.20, with a volume of 745055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.03.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $376.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.58 and its 200-day moving average is $250.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

