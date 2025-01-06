GE Vernova Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,309 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average daily volume of 8,613 call options.
GE Vernova Trading Up 4.7 %
GEV stock traded up $16.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.66. 1,514,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.83. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $376.30.
GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.