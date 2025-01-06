Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 117,418 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVI opened at $4.59 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

