Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,963 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 39.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.87 million, a PE ratio of 551.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.97.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

