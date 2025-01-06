Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 37.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPTA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $11.08 on Monday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $777.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.