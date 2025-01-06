Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,820 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVCB. Barclays PLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $13.27 on Monday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 466,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,641. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

