Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tredegar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 216.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 161.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of TG opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

