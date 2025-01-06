Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AlTi Global were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 264.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ALTI opened at $4.40 on Monday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

