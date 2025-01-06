Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 154.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 238,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE BHR opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $201.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.78 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

