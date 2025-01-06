Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 339.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLFY

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.