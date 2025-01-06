Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 277.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VABK opened at $36.82 on Monday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

