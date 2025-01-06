Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,582.18. This represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The stock has a market cap of $420.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

