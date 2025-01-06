Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,646 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

