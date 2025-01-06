Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,977 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,977 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

