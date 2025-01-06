Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,016 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 275.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 208,344 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.70 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $101.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Pamela Ann Connealy purchased 88,850 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,320.28. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYXS shares. Stephens began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

