Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 616,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,506,222.02. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $174,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

