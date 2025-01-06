Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,617,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 62.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 138,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 297,500 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Poseida Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poseida Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,467.57. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

