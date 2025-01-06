Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 280.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,260. This trade represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

About Norwood Financial

(Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.