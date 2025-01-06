Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $788,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,917.05. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,892 shares of company stock worth $1,076,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $346.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

