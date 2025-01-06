Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 7.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 244,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,008,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Macquarie boosted their price target on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Getty Images Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,274.80. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $33,054.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,795,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,278,603.63. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock worth $10,629,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

