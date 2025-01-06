Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 14535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

