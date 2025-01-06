GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) vs. NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Critical Analysis

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp 4.47% 2.40% 0.38% GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $163.52 million 4.66 $9.82 million N/A N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million N/A $16.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GrandSouth Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NB Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.