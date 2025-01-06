GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.71, but opened at $44.46. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 1,754,118 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 12.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

