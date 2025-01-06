Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

