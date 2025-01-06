Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Great Ajax had a negative net margin of 203.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

