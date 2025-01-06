GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $52,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

