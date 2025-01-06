Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.27, but opened at $142.95. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $144.90, with a volume of 37,821 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $215.00 to $167.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

