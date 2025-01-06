HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. VYNE Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

