Head to Head Analysis: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and OP Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.55 $7.99 million N/A N/A OP Bancorp $80.60 million 2.86 $23.92 million $1.40 11.13

Profitability

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A OP Bancorp 14.18% 10.81% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.56%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

