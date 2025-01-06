Head-To-Head Survey: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) vs. SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -627.49% AtriCure -8.70% -8.12% -6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and AtriCure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical $68,000.00 137.83 -$26.23 million ($11.63) -0.18 AtriCure $447.57 million 3.49 -$30.44 million ($0.83) -38.59

Risk & Volatility

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaStar Medical and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure 0 0 8 0 3.00

AtriCure has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AtriCure beats SeaStar Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.