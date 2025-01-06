Head to Head Survey: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) vs. Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baozun 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Baozun.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -11.35% -417.96% -14.19% Baozun -2.55% -5.58% -2.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Baozun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $213.78 million 0.26 -$43.23 million ($0.69) -2.07 Baozun $8.97 billion 0.02 -$39.22 million ($0.54) -5.31

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grove Collaborative, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baozun beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

