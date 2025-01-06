Head to Head Survey: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 25.09% 9.05% 4.65% Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.86 billion 0.67 $695.08 million $14.28 2.29 Canadian Natural Resources $41.12 billion 1.62 $6.10 billion $2.57 12.28

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 6 3 0 2.09 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.42%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.55%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Vital Energy.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Vital Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

